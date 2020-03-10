I’ve always loved this time of year. It’s time to think about spring!
It’s never too early to plant seeds that will sprout when spring blossoms before us. On the Jewish calendar, last month brought the holiday of Tu BiShvat, the “New Year of the Trees.” In ancient times, Tu BiShvat was a tax day for landowners who grew trees. From ancient times to modernity, this holiday took on additional meanings. It has become a religious version of Earth Day, a day for celebrating the ecology of our world, and a day to focus on repairing the world as we fight climate change and other issues that threaten our planet. Even with these more modern meanings becoming attached to the holiday, the holiday still focuses on trees and planting trees, either in our own backyards, or by purchasing trees to be planted in Israel.
There is a spiritual and personal growth message in planting a tree. Planting the seeds of a fruit tree teaches us a lesson about patience. When we plant a fruit tree, we don’t immediately have fruit growing on the boughs of a beautiful tall tree. It takes years for a new tree to produce its sweet fruit. We must remain patient — watering, pruning, feeding, fertilizing. My botanist friends tell me that for some trees, the best fruit comes after decades of growth, perhaps many years after the one who planted the tree has died.
There is an old Talmudic story that teaches exactly this lesson. It is the story of Honi the Circle Maker. Honi lived in the 1st century BCE. He was known as a miracle worker, for his prayers could bring rain to water the crops of the local fields when there was a drought. One of the stories of Honi’s life begins with this observation: One day, Honi was walking down the road and came across a man planting a carob tree. Honi asked the man, “How long will it be until this tree to bear fruit?” The man replied, “Seventy years.” Honi then told the man, “But will you live another 70 years to eat its fruit?” The man replied, “Probably not. But, my entire life I have eaten from the carob trees that father and grandfather planted. Just as they planted trees for me, I am planting so that my children and grandchildren will eat the fruit from these trees.”
In our lives, we plant many seeds for the future, not just those of a tree. We may not see the fruits of our labors, but future generations will. While it is still Winter, it is time to gather the seeds that we will plant — both the ones that we will sow into the ground and those that we will sow into our hearts. So, go ahead, plant some seeds and be patient while they grow. Put some of them in the ground to grow a tree or a flower or a vegetable garden. Then plant some seeds in your hearts to grow a friendship or a hobby or good habit. With a little patience, all of these seeds will produce sweet fruit for you to enjoy!
Rabbi Jay Sherwood is the spiritual leader at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs. For more than 30 years he has been engaged in the world of Jewish education, Jewish music and Jewish camping. He can be reached at rabbijay@templeshalom.com.