First off, thanks for the outpouring of correspondence in response to my YIMBY (“Yes, In My Back Yard”) piece two weeks ago, both to the praisers and the cursers of my expressed perspective.
I got a real kick out of the idea from some of you that I spend my days looking out on the prairie from The Land That Time Forgot, where we pull out the washboard to clean our britches, spend a lot of time rubbing sticks together and perform our own while-you-wait dentistry. Sorry to burst your covered wagon-bubbles, but that’s not exactly how it is out here.
It’s true that I live in a 151-year-old, 15’ x 30’ leftover from the town of Gwillimville founded by the Welsh immigrant Gwillim R. Gwillim, and that every morning (or afternoon, depending on what time the previous “day” began and ended) I arise, break the ice on the toilet, check my traps and savor the simple blessings of life on the Palmer Divide. OK, kidding about the ice and the traps, and we’re not exactly stuck in 1869 out here, no matter how alluring the idea be.
It’s also true that I can be in Monument in about 10 minutes (though it is uphill both ways) or in Colorado Springs in under 20 minutes via Highway 83. And despite rumors to the contrary, they’re not renaming the local tributary “Dirty Dude Creek” due to the lack of indoor plumbing in the Gwillimville cabin (if the reference escapes you, time to bone up on your local lore).
In fact, this place has just about everything a fella could ask, which may be a disappointment to those picturing a “Grizzly Adams meets Survivor”-type situation here. The 20-year (more or less), off and on reclamation/restoration process begun here by Stan Searle just to keep the old cabin from becoming unsalvageable was completed in 2018, with electricity and internet (gasp!) being the final pieces of the puzzle. And as fun as it might be to picture your humble columnist bathing in the pond, the horse trough or in the nearby West Cherry Creek (sorry about the imagery, for any of you downstream residents), I’m OK with that not being the case.
My version of roughin’ it circa 2020 looks like this: a “great room” (it ain’t big, but it is great) with couch, work/dining table, TV on wheels, coffee table and standing lamp fashioned by my friend Dennis Gutenberger of Larkspur, cast-iron wood stove (which I still need to fire up one of these days just to say I did, though the baseboard heating warms up the joint pretty quickly and easily) and kitchen area consisting of a two-burner stovetop, sink, coffeemaker, microwave, toaster and fridge with a shelf and cupboards created and installed by my neighbor John Bridges. Adjacent to the main living area is the 8-foot by 12-foot-ish “master bedroom,” with just enough room for a clothes rack and nightstand (with requisite reading lamp).
It is a pretty sweet deal out here — tiny-house living before it became cool, you might say. Even got a bona fide septic system installed in January, thanks to friend and neighbor Gary Klein; does it get anymore uptown than that? And I ain’t gonna apologize for not having to cook my squirrel stew or brew my coffee over an open fire, carry water from the creek by the bucketful, get my e-mails via smoke signals, or wrap foil around the rabbit ears to get Channel 5 from the Springs.
To those hoping for something a little more Laura Ingalls-worthy, I suggest spending some serious “quality time” in a place as drafty as this would’ve been back when it was built, without running water, indoor plumbing or heating, without communication with the outside world or Four-wheel drive to get you out when you decided it wasn’t quite as much fun as you imagined (and without neighbor Micheal Cordova’s ATV to rescue you when all else fails!).
My guess is that the romance of it all would wear off pretty quickly, and you’d be back here among us tenderfeet before most of us knew you were gone. Just a hunch … see you in February!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.