The U.S. Taekwondo Center is described as a place "for physical and personal growth for students in the region." Ashley Choi, a 15-year-old Pine Creek High School sophomore, has taken advantage of that opportunity.
According to a news release, Choi won first place over Ireland's Shannon Larkin at the Polish Open Taekwondo Championships in Warsaw on Sept. 12. The tournament was opened to athletes all around the world and is recognized by World Taekwondo, the international governing body of taekwondo recognized by the International Olympic Committee.
“I am very proud of her determination, training and success," Master Jay Lee, the president and CEO of the U.S. Taekwondo Center, which has a location in Monument, said in a statement. "She has a bright future in taekwondo. Not only is she a high-level athlete but scholar and involved in giving back to the community.”
In a post-match interview, Choi was beaming.
"I feel really happy," she said. "Training has paid off. Finals were a little difficult but I ended up winning."
Before she took gold on an international stage, Choi earned a second-degree black belt along being the youngest scholarship athlete at the U.S. Taekwondo Resident Athlete Academy.
A video interview taken after Choi's gold medal match can be found here: fb.watch/8cH2qWkLkG.