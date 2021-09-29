Ashley Choi, a 15-year-old Pine Creek High School sophomore, won first place at the Polish Open Taekwondo Championships this month.
For her win, Choi defeated Ireland’s Shannon Larkin at the Polish Open Taekwondo Championships in Warsaw Sept. 12, according to a news release.
The tournament was open to athletes all around the world and is recognized by World Taekwondo, the international governing body of taekwondo recognized by the International Olympic Committee.
“I am very proud of her determination, training and success,” said Master Jay Lee, president and CEO of the U.S. Taekwondo Center, which has a location in Monument. “She has a bright future in taekwondo. Not only is she a high-level athlete but scholar and involved in giving back to the community.”
In a post-match interview, Choi was beaming.
“I feel really happy,” she said. “Training has paid off. Finals were a little difficult but I ended up winning.”
Before she took gold on an international stage, Choi earned a second-degree black belt along being the youngest scholarship athlete at the U.S. Taekwondo Resident Athlete Academy.
A video interview taken after Choi’s gold medal match can be found here: fb.watch/8cH2qWkLkG.