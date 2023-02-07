Pine Creek girls swim coach Kent Nelson has a good problem.

He has to figure a way to transport 21 athletes to the 4A state meet Wednesday.

"It is a lot. There are very few teams that have that many girls going to a state championship," Nelson said. "It is good but it has provided some unique challenges in the way of transportation and hotels and getting all that stuff done. It's a little different when you normally take four, five, six girls to state instead now I'm taking two busloads."

State championship meets for schools of all classifications take place this week at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. The 5A diving competition takes place Tuesday while the 5A swimming prelims begin Thursday with finals on Friday. 4A diving takes place Wednesday alongside 4A prelims with finals on Thursday. As for 3A, the prelims will occur Friday with the diving competition and swim finals happening Saturday.

Last year Pine Creek took third place in the team competition at state.

Nelson said this season, the school has almost doubled the number of state qualifiers it had from a year ago. The Eagles have been dominant all season and took first in the Colorado Springs Metro League Championships this past weekend by a wide margin, scoring 636 points as a team compared to the next closest school, Liberty at 456.

Nelson cites three reasons for the teams success: building off the foundation, laid by previous coaches, having great working relationships with club teams from around the area and the talent and hard work of the athletes themselves.

"We depend on club swimming, USA swimming to train our athletes from young kids all the way up until they come to high school," Nelson said. "All the teams in town provide athletes. This is probably one of the most blended teams in town and so the girls, that's really the biggest (attribution for success). Just their hard work and their effort."

Sophomore Madison Mintenko is one of the standout swimmers for the Eagles. She took two individual state titles last year in the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle. She currently holds the top seeding time for both events heading into the state tournaments. Her own accomplishments are a source of pride but she beamed with excitement speaking about all the new girls that will make the trip up to state this year.

"This year's team we have a lot of freshmen and I really enjoy working with all of them and I'm super excited to be able to go to state with all of them and help them do the stuff that I was helped through last year," Mintenko said.

There's some added incentive for Mintenko and Pine Creek to take the 4A crown this year. Nelson said the school will open its newly constructed pool around May, meaning no more practices at nearby Rampart.

According to Nelson, it will be an eight-lane, 25-yard pool with state of the art facilities. Nelson said the school will look to host meets there but both he and Mintenko relish the idea of hanging this year's state banner as part of the opening.

"It would be crazy," Mintenko said of winning a state title.

"I'm so excited, I've been hoping that Pine Creek would build a pool for so long and I'm real excited to be able see what we can do at state and being able to hang a banner like that, it'd be crazy. I would love it."

Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com