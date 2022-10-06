DENVER • Early on in Tuesday’s final day of the Class 5A state golf championships at City Park Golf Course in Denver, it looked like Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling was going to nosedive off the leaderboard.
After entering Tuesday tied for third, Erling bogeyed his first two holes.
But the senior didn’t fret — it was actually a familiar position for Erling.
“There have just been a lot of tournaments where you get off to a bad start and then you kind of settle into it,” Erling said. “That’s what it was today. I’ve had tons of tournaments where I’m four-over and I end one-under, so it wasn’t a major threat.”
Erling regrouped and ended the day even par (70).
He logged four birdies in addition to two more bogeys. Individually, Erling finished tied for fourth, shooting 139 (69-70).
Erling finished second in last year’s state championships, so the senior had hopes of winning the tournament. Though he admitted he hoped to shoot better, Erlich said it was a memorable last two days of high school golf.
“It was a great season,” Erling said. “I’m just glad I got to come here and spend a few days with my teammates.”
Pine Creek placed fourth as a team. The three other Eagles competing at state were Rylen Caldwell, Luke Wright and Bentley Barrett.
Caldwell tied for 27th, shooting 146 (74-72) and shaving two strokes off his day-one score. A senior, Caldwell admitted he thinks he could have played better.
But as someone who started golfing competitively as a sophomore, Caldwell said it was a blessing to even play at state.
“I didn’t ever think I’d be here,” Caldwell said. “It’s surreal to be here, to be honest.”
Right behind Caldwell was Wright at 147 (74-73), tied for 29th place. Wright, a sophomore, was pleased with his performance, cutting more than 30 strokes off his score from his first state appearance, when he was a freshman.
After his jump from 2021 to 2022, Wright said he will look to log even better scores in his next two years.
“It definitely makes me want to improve a lot more and try to win this thing when I’m a junior or senior,” Wright said.
And Barrett shot 168 (83-85) between the two days. The senior placed 81st overall.
Overall, Pine Creek coach Joey Fillo believes his team could have scored better.
But he’s still proud of what his golfers achieved. Pine Creek was the only team from the Pikes Peak Region competing at the Class 5A championships for the third year in a row.
“We’re used to it by now,” Fillo said. “There’s not a lot of representation from Colorado Springs at the 5A level, so we have a little bit of a chip on our shoulders and we enjoy it.
“This is probably one of the best teams we’ve had at Pine Creek.”
While their high school golf days are over, Erling and Caldwell plan to play in college. Erling is committed to the University of Colorado, and Caldwell said he is “exploring” options at the next level.
Between those two and Barrett, Fillo knows it won’t be easy to replace the current senior class.
“It’s going to be tough, and not only because of how good of golfers they are, but how good of people they are,” Fillo said. “Again, I’m very proud of them.”
Contact the writer: carson.field@gazette.com