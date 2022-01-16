Points cover up a lot of sins — as do the Stewart sisters of Pine Creek girls’ basketball.
Lewis-Palmer presented a strong, league opponent, but the Pine Creek Eagles soared past the Rangers anyway in a 52-41 win to complete their "three-step week." Junior Brynae Stewart and freshman Brooklyn Stewart combined for 31 points.
Vista Ridge, Pueblo West and now Lewis-Palmer represented a daunting week for the Eagles, but through the trio of steps, Pine Creek came away unscathed.
“The biggest thing, when you have an inside presence and height, is that it helps open the floor,” coach Janna Jubic said. “The good thing about those two (the Stewarts) is they can shoot from outside, too. Having them is huge and it makes defenses have to focus on them.”
Once the defense shifts to cover both Stewarts, freshman LeeKaya Perryman and senior Madelyn Blazo see passing and driving lanes open. The two guards are nearly interchangeable as facilitators, with each relying on multiple inside looks to buoy their scoring.
When the defense presses, they’ll keep their heads up and find a streaking teammate down the floor.
Lewis-Palmer, conversely, tried to play the math game. Junior Emma Jones was stationed outside for most of the game, and for her efforts, scored a team-high 15 points on five 3-pointers.
None of the five buckets from outside came in the fourth quarter. The Eagles, after closing off the inside early, began to creep out and defend the outside after halftime.
The adjustment left a lot of help-side defenders scrambling, which is something Jucic knows could be a problem against the state’s top teams.
“Scoring points covers up a multitude of sins,” Jucic said. “I think they can get a little annoyed or frustrated with me when we watch film and I’ll say, ‘OK, we scored or won today, but we still have to recognize where we need to improve.’
“I think that’s the hardest part when you have a good team — getting them to continue to keep getting better. At the end of the day, we don’t want to just beat Lewis-Palmer, we want to make a run in the state tournament.”
The Eagles have nothing but room to grow.
In Saturday’s win, Blazo was the only senior in the lineup. Brynae served as the team’s only other upperclassmen in the starting group.
“We can get a lot better,” Brynae said. “Now that we’re in league and we really need to win games, we know what we need to do and how to get better.”
Weak-side defense will be on the list for Monday’s practice.
So will controlling the ball and avoiding turnovers. But holding a team scoreless for a five-minute stretch and containing the Rangers below their season scoring average is a good start.
As Jucic would tell you, a win is still a win, no matter what lessons need to be taught afterward.
Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com
