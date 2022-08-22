The testing phase is finished for Pine Creek football.
After years spent preparing for a jump from 4A to 5A — including a 10-game schedule last year that had the Eagles facing six 5A foes — the Pikes Peak region’s most consistent winner over the past decade-plus will make its home in the state’s largest classification this season.
Pine Creek will play in 5A League 6 along with Chaparral, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Legend and Regis Jesuit. It’s largely the same league as last year, only with Fountain-Fort Carson in for Doherty and a 5A/4A modifier dropped from the name.
“The expectation is to win and chase the top 5A dogs and make a name for ourselves,” said Jerry Lydiatt, who helped the Eagles go 4-2 against 5A teams last year with the losses coming to Regis Jesuit and Legend. “It’s a challenge, but not something we’re scared of.”
A new quarterback will be charged with leading the Eagles in sophomore Cameron Cooper, and the team’s carryover leaders including seniors Brett Alvey and Lydiatt will have a voice, too.
Depth and health will be tested with the hardened slate of opponents, including Valor Christian in Week 2, but the Eagles feel they’re ready.
“We’ve been planning ahead and CHSAA did a good job of moving us — that was the plan moving forward, and there was clear communication,” coach Todd Miller said. “These guys have lived in that league and that 5A atmosphere, so the adjustment, I don’t know that we have one.”
Cooper brings the offense a new look from last year’s Josiah Roy-led club.
Roy was a dual threat, with the ability to run shown in his 942 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
Cooper, a second-year signal caller, brings a more aerial element to the offense. Alongside Cooper is a bevy of wideouts, including senior Logan Matthews, who moved from Washington.
Cooper gained experience last year in the playoffs, coming off the bench in a 10-7 victory over Loveland.
“His skillset is way better than last year already,” Miller said. “It’s a work in progress, but he’s 100% better than last year. It was an unfortunate situation when he had to come in and play in the playoffs, but that’s valuable time as a freshman that not a lot of kids get.”
A new quarterback and league have spurned a need for quick camaraderie: Enter a trip to Las Vegas High School to face off with the Wildcats in Week 1.
“It’s really cool, because a lot of people look down on Colorado football as a low level of competition,” Alvey said. “Getting the opportunity to play teams from other states and prove ourselves is really exciting.”
Miller added that the plane trip and hotel stays will give a new element to team building.
The Eagles aren’t easing into 5A after returning from Nevada. The schedule includes five 5A playoff teams from last year — including half of the semifinalists in Valor Christian and Legend — and a local matchup with Vista Ridge, which features the top quarterback recruit in the state in Brayden Dorman.
