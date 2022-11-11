Mason Miller wanted redemption.
The now-junior fumbled in Pine Creek's playoff loss last year, and stewed on it. Senior Jerry Lydiatt didn't appreciate the loss either, and as he emerged with a loose ball out of a scrum on Legacy's final possession Friday, there was a twinge of relief in the frigid air, along with a 30-24 playoff win for the Eagles at home.
Miller's two interceptions, both in the second half, proved vital in the Eagles' effort, each setting up a field goal to first take the lead, then put the hosts ahead for good.
"This feels amazing," Miller said. "I failed last year. I didn't do my job. We can build on this."
Lydiatt, Miller and junior Justus Nicholson combined to force four Legacy turn overs in the win.
Junior Leyton Robinson had an interception returned for a touchdown before it was called back, too. The next play, Nicholson ripped the ball away from a Lightning wideout to set up a Pine Creek touchdown on the ensuing drive.
"I know Mason felt the pain (last year), but it's a team game and we're getting these guys to buy into that," coach Todd Miller said. "Pine Creek won today. It's great to see these guys execute and play within themselves.
"We turn people over — we're opportunistic and resilient. When you can turn the other team over, and not turn it over yourself, you're going to win."
Lydiatt and junior Kai Goetze, both two-way players, hauled in touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Cameron Cooper. The first was a juggling, one-yard pass to Lydiatt, and the second was a 30-yard strike to Goetze.
Pine Creek gets a interception return for a touchdown called back, then Justus Nicholson rips it away and Cooper ends it with this play action to Lydiatt from a yard out. 14-14 with 16.1 seconds until half #copreps: pic.twitter.com/F6DxTpSwwI— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) November 12, 2022
Sophomore Jonathan Coar darted in for the Eagles' other touchdown, albeit in the first quarter.
Each time the Eagles took a punch, they responded.
The opening kickoff was taken back by Legacy junior Ky Studebaker. Then, he set up another scoring drive for the Lightning with a lengthy punt return.
And each time, Pine Creek responded, including Lydiatt's catch to flip the momentum and tie the game at 14-14 heading into halftime.
Last year to this year was a redemptive arch, in itself. The Eagles are also learning to redeem themselves in-game now, rather than feel the pain of a playoff loss first.
As Lydiatt huddled with the defense after the game, he pointed towards the visitor's locker room and made things clear, saying, 'We don't want to feel that pain, ever.'
"We took last year disrespectfully, we thought we were the best team in the state," Lydiatt said. "We felt like moving to 5A was another challenge for us. We don't have the size or the numbers, but we're tough and we're always going to fight."
