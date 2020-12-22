The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
PPWFC OFFERS EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT TRAINING GRANTS
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $50,000 in Employee Development Training Grants to award to companies who want to train their current employees.
Funded by the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, the grants must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs.
Preference is given to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism and to companies whose training leads to expansion of duties for employees.
Options for training include a variety of work-based, virtual or classroom training for current employees that will increase the competitiveness of both employees and the business. Employers are able to choose the training that will best meet the needs of their company and their employees.
The deadline for employers to apply is Jan. 13.
Employers must attend one of these virtual information sessions about how to apply: 10-11 a.m. Jan. 5 or 3-4 p.m. Jan. 7.
Applications will be reviewed and grantees chosen by Jan. 25.
All training for employees must be completed by May 31.
For more information, visit ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training.