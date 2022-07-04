A lesser-traveled realm of Pikes Peak is now open for the season.
You’ll have to plan ahead, though, as has been the case since 2014, when the scenic chain of lakes above 10,000 feet opened to anglers, hikers and bicyclists.
To visit South Slope Recreation Area, you’ll have to pick a Thursday, Friday or Saturday and hope for good weather. The ranger-patrolled gate only opens those days to people who buy a $20 vehicle permit in advance online (the permit is good for up to eight people).
And you’ll have to manage your time well. It’s advised you arrive to the gate at 7:30 a.m.; after 8 a.m., you might have to wait for the ranger to return from patrol. You’ll have to leave before 3 p.m., when the gate closes.
The drinking water sources are closely watched by Colorado Springs Utilities, which nearly 10 years ago finalized an agreement with the city’s parks department to open the area after a century of public longing. Amid a push for recreation, Utilities had expressed concerns over fire danger and other risks in the remote reaches off Gold Camp Road.
Since 91% of available permits were snagged in South Slope Recreation Area’s debut year, data provided before the 2020 pandemic showed the majority of permits have annually gone unclaimed. Critics have blamed tight rules and regulations for the lack of visitation.
Fishing remains the main draw. Land managers report Mason Reservoir conditions are “very good” while McReynolds Reservoir levels hover low during repairs.
The trail to the uppermost Boehmer Reservoir will open after July 15, following the seasonal closure for bighorn sheep lambing. The trail amounts to 9.4 miles round trip. A shorter option is the McReynolds Trail, covering 1.2 miles.
South Slope Recreation Area is typically open until the end of September.
Permits and more information at: coloradosprings.gov/southslope.
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com