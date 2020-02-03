Two local students earned spots among 155 semifinalists in a nationwide challenge to name NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover, expected lift-off for Mars this summer.
NASA’s “Name the Rover” challenge was open to students K-12 in the U.S., and required the submission of a short essay explaining why each applicant chose the rover’s potential new name. More than 28,000 essays were submitted, according to NASA, and were judged by 4,700 volunteer judges composed of teachers and space enthusiasts from across the country.
According to NASA, the Mars Rover “will seek signs of past microbial life, collect surface samples as the first leg of a potential Mars Sample Return campaign, and test technologies to produce oxygen from the Martian atmosphere to prepare for future human missions.”
The compact-car sized unit, which weighs more than 2,300 pounds, is set to launch in July or August from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It is expected to land in the Jezero Crater, Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. The landing site was chosen because it shows evidence of water on Mars. To follow the mission, go to mars.nasa.gov.
Cora Vine Maddox, a student at Prairie Winds Elementary and recent Young Mensa membership recipient selected “Imagination” as a possible name. Her essay explained, “Imagination provides the path to truth,” noting without that quality, NASA engineers could never have created rover in the first place.
“If there’s no imagination, there’s nothing important happening ever,” she said.
Maddox became interested in space after stargazing with her family. “We really like to stargaze because it gives us the opportunity to look at the stars and moon. The night sky is so beautiful to me,” she told Woodmen Edition recently during a recent interview. A spunky 10-year old, Cora wore sequined cat ears while earnestly answering my questions. Her mom and dad, Carla and Jesse, said they use their telescope to see planets close up. They encourage their daughter to have a sense of wonderment about the universe.
Cora said her Dad showed her an essay about Clara Ma, the 11-year-old girl who proposed the name “Curiosity” for the rover in 2009 as a sixth-grade student. This inspired Cora to participate in the challenge. Besides writing her essay, Cora’s parents challenged her to write a poem a day last summer. The family self-published the collection of poems entitled, “The Dance of Poetry.”
Palmer Ridge High School sophomore Kaitlyn Ketchell who was also selected as a semifinalist in the challenged, with her suggestion to name the rover “Tenacity.” In her essay, Ketchell wrote:
“We want to show the universe that we cannot just survive but thrive in its great cosmic wastelands. Tenacity is such a fundamental part of human nature, which is why the Mars 2020 rover should be named after one of the driving forces behind humankind.”
On Jan. 21, nine finalists were selected. Although neither Maddox or Ketchell made it to the final round, the latter’s suggested rover name, Tenacity, was chosen. It was also suggested by a Pennsylvania student in the Grade K-4 category.
Other names that made the finals were: Endurance, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage.
NASA conducted public polling on the names through Jan. 27. The winner, who will be announced March 15 on the mission website, will receive an invite to the Rover launch in July from Cape Canaveral.