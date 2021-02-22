At any age, receiving a Valentine’s Day card gives the heart a thrill.
Last week, Prairie Winds Elementary students in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument, under the direction of art teacher, Jen Rowedder, made 109 Valentine cards for veterans in Pikes Peak region area nursing and assisted living facilities.
Additionally, first- and third-grade students from Buena Vista Montessori School in Colorado Springs School District 11 and members of Colorado Springs Boy Scout Troop 223 made 100 Valentine’s cards for veterans.
Also, members of the VFW Auxiliary 7289 in Monument crafted 50 cards with poppies attached for veterans.
The National VFW Auxiliary organization asked local auxiliaries this year to remember our veterans in facilities on Valentine’s Day. They are thought of, usually, at Christmas, but then not again until Christmas comes again.
The VFW Auxilary 7289 delivered the cards on Friday to the Pueblo VA Community Living Center, Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center at Florence, Liberty Heights retirement community in Colorado Springs, and Bethesda Gardens and Jackson Creek Community Living Center in Monument.