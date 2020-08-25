Three Pikes Peak region movie theaters have reopened after being closed in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic.
Picture Show at Citadel Crossing Shopping Center, the Cinemark theater on Carefree Circle and Regal Interquest on Interquest Parkway reopened Aug. 21. Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, the independent theater in downtown Colorado Springs, is set to open Sept. 3.
This follows the reopening of Cinemark Tinseltown in Colorado Springs earlier this month.
Picture Show and the Cinemark locations showed the national premiere of “Unhinged,” a new thriller starring Russell Crowe, last Friday.
Kimball’s will open in time to show Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated “Tenet,” which is set for release Sept. 3 after several delays, although owner Kimball Bayles says reopening is a “huge risk.”
“I’m certainly a little nervous about it,” he said. “If (the movie) doesn’t do well and we’ve got all these operating expenses, that could put us out of business faster than humming along being closed.”
He worried the public won’t feel ready to go out to the movies again or they won’t see the point in it, when “people are in the habit of watching movies from home.”
“The real unknown is who’s coming and if they’ll come back,” Bayles said.
The movie industry has been battered by the pandemic, with potential summer blockbusters such as “Tenet” and “Wonder Woman 1984” put on hold and the majority of the nation’s 5,400-plus indoor theaters shuttered by restrictions related to the virus. Last month, the National Association of Theatre Owners launched a #SaveYourCinema campaign, urging moviegoers to push Congress for legislation to provide movie theaters financial relief during the crisis.
Drive-in movie theaters, meanwhile, have seen a resurgence, with old films drawing new crowds. At Picture Show, movie options this weekend will include popular titles from the past at discounted prices, including “Jurassic Park” and “Inception.” Cinemark locations similarly have a lineup of “Comeback Classics” such as “The Goonies” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
The moviegoing experience will look different, as theaters seek to enforce safety guidelines and reopen at 50% capacity. Picture Show, for example, has installed Plexiglas barriers to reduce contact between team members and guests, and social distancing will be enforced. Visitors are required to wear masks in the lobby, concession areas, restrooms and hallways.
Despite his worries, Bayles says he has to do something to keep his business afloat.
“We’re running out of money,” he said. “This is a test. We’ll test the waters to see what people are going to do.”
Contact the writer: amanda.hancock@gazette.com