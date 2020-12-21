More information:

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is a federally funded agency runs workshops and seminars and offers free support, resources and consultation connections to small business owners and entrepreneurs. Learn more at pikespeaksbdc.org.

A family Air O Sport set, which includes four glow-in-the-dark frisbees, a stand with five targets and carrying case, is $250 (currently on sale, for $180) at airosport.fun