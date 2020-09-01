Don’t know what to do with the bounty of tomatoes you’re getting from your garden or can’t resist buying at farmers’ markets? We consulted with three experts and gathered some ideas for enjoying them fresh or cooked and storing them for winter use.
Gazpacho is Cathy Werle’s go-to for the quintessential summer soup. As the primary lunch chef at The Margarita at Pine Creek, she has been in charge of the rotating seasonal soup selections since starting there in 1999. Gazpacho, which she makes, is on the lunch menu all summer.
The recipe originated with Pati Burleson, owner of The Margarita, but has been “tweaked” over the years,” Werle said.
“It’s a favorite of all of ours, especially on these hot summer days,” she said. “The soup is great served with garlic-oil- toasted croutons, avocado and lemon slices. For an entree, we like to top with some crab meat or grilled shrimp. We occasionally puree the leftovers for a base for bloody marys. It’s so good with a little horseradish and extra Tabasco.”
Cortney Smith, co-owner with David Cook of Gather Food Studio cooking school, loves fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes too.
“They tend to be juicier and sweeter this way and perfect for eating in a delicious panzanella or caprese salad,” she said. “I have a hard time resisting a sun-ripened, still warm sweet tomato right off of the vine.”
Panzanella is a bread salad — you toss day-old bread with juicy tomatoes, garlic and herbs and let it set, allowing the flavors to meld into a delicious side dish.
The caprese consists of simple layers of sliced fresh tomatoes alternating with slices of fresh mozzarella and basil leaves (all three representing the Italian flag colors). They’re arranged on plates shingle-style and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a shower of sea salt. Nothing could be easier, more elegant or scrumptious. You can raise the ante by using various shades of colorful heirloom tomatoes.”