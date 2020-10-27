I am regularly asked about the saying “Pikes Peak or Bust.” It was painted on covered wagons — and even push carts — of people heading west.
So were they coming here to the Pikes Peak region? No, they were actually heading for Denver! The problem was, in the late 1840s, no one had ever heard of Denver, and it would be a couple of years before there was a place called Denver. The one landmark that people had heard of was Pikes Peak.
We know Zebulon Pike was following the Arkansas River, the southern limit of the Louisiana Purchase in 1806 — just like Louis and Clark up north were looking for a route to the Pacific. Pike had followed the Mississippi River up into present day Minnesota before being sent to follow the Arkansas. He did all right until he headed south on his way back.
Pike was up near present day Salida heading over the hills toward the San Luis Valley. Along the way the Spanish or Mexican soldiers arrested him and his crew as spies and took them on through New Mexico to Mexico. Eventually they let Pike go. He returned through Texas.
When Pike returned to Washington, D.C., he reconstructed his notes, which the Spanish had confiscated. He called the mountain a “grand peak.” As his stories were published, people started calling the mountain Pikes Peak.
In 1820, Dr. Edwin James, part of the Gen. Stephen Long expedition to get more information in the Louisiana Purchase area, retraced some of Pike’s area, including taking a hike to the top of the mountain. After a three-day summertime hike, James returned to the Long party with news of what he had found. Not only had he been on the summit, but he found plants and animals he had never seen before. Long christened the mountain James Peak, but thanks to the media of the time most still called it Pikes Peak.
The 1849 gold rush to California saw a little activity in Colorado, but most went south over the Santa Fe Trail, which was then inside the United States. Some of the travelers used the famous Oregon Trail, which just missed what would be Colorado. In the next 10 years, more visitors found their way to Colorado. When gold was found near Cherry Creek, and the town started, it would be a while before it became Denver. The cry in the east was “Pikes Peak or Bust” even though they were not headed here, yet.
A few did find their way to other locations, in the mountains and on the plains. It took General Palmer, and railroad building to get this area going, but that is another story!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.