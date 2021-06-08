Reading may be its own reward, but the Pikes Peak Library District’s Summer Adventure also offers tangible prizes for children who spend some time over their break l reading or participating in interactive activities.
Presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado, the annual Summer Adventure program, called “Tails & Tails 2021,” is designed to encourage youth up to age 18 to engage themselves through reading.
“Summer Adventure has proven to be a great way to combat the ‘summer slide’ that kids can typically experience over summer break. The program helps improve reading skills and gives kids a chance to discover and develop their interests in an entertaining way,” said Melody Alvarez, PPLD director of Family and Children’s Services said in a news release.
As kids read and participate in activities, they earn points. After receiving 45 points, they will win an age-appropriate gift and be entered into a drawing to receive a grand prize of a gift certificate to Kiwico crates for children or a Chromebook for teens. There are also small gifts just for registering.
Points can be tracked on the Beanstalk app or by using a game card that can be downloaded at ppld.org/summer-adventure or picked up at any PPLD Library location. The program kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 14.
PPLD is offering virtual programming on its PPLDTV YouTube channel throughout the summer as well as virtual games, a Coding Camp, Cooking 101 classes, and STEM programs to inspire and stimulate minds, said Denise Abbott, director of public relations and marketing.
Parents and young children can enjoy Baby & Me Yoga classes, Kids “Take and Make” kits, virtual Storytime and a goat petting zoo. “In a safe environment, live, in-person events also will be presented, such as outdoor movies, family concerts, indoor and outdoor Storytime, designing a chalk mural, and games likes laser tag,” Abbott said.
There are even virtual classes that will prepare teens for buying and taking care of a car.
“There is something to encourage everyone to read, move, and imagine. We hope they enjoy many hours of entertainment and fun with their family and friends,” Abbott said.
Joanna Rendon, PPLD director of Young Adult services said in the release, “There is something to capture everyone’s attention and entertain their imagination all summer long.”
Summer reading programs like these are a national library initiative as they’re designed to keep children engaged and reading, which has been found to have a positive effect on the “summer slide” that children can experience during their summer breaks.
“It’s an opportunity to read what they enjoy, instead of a school-assigned book, or participate in a fun, interactive program that engages them physically and mentally; they can even enjoy some activities with their family and friends in a safe environment,” Abbott said.
The Summer Adventure program so popular with the community that PPLD devotes the entire summer edition of its library newsletter/magazine, District Discovery, to this program, she said.
“Any activity that gives our youth and their families an opportunity to enjoy reading, moving, and exploring their imagination either on their own or together creates a positive energy for the community,” Abbott said.
Library patrons can log on to ppld.org/summer-adventure or visit their local library branch to register and pick up the summer District Discovery magazine for additional details.