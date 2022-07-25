The Pikes Peak Library District expects to ask voters for a property tax increase on the November ballot.
The district’s board has not determined how much of an increase to request but voted 4-3 last week to place a question on the ballot. Board members Aaron Salt, Erin Bents and Scott Taylor voted against it.
Board member Dora Gonzales said it’s possible the board could reverse its decision in August if it determines now is not the right time to go to the voters. The board must approve official ballot language in August to make the November ballot.
“We still are looking at our options,” she said.
But she noted the library district is reaching a critical point.
“We cannot continue providing all the services we do and grow into the future without some type of funding in the future,” Gonzales said.
The district’s property tax level was set in 1986, and since then the population in El Paso County has nearly doubled to about 700,000, she said. While property tax revenues have increased with the construction of new areas of town, they are not keeping up with the growing needs, she said. For example, the district sees a need for community space in the northeast portion of town, she said.
The library’s property taxes were expected to generate about $33.2 million this year, representing most of the district’s $38.4 million general fund budget. A large portion of the budget, about 58%, pays for staff including the equivalent of 362 full-time staff members. The library operates 16 library locations and three mobile services, the budget said. The library is not fully staffed and has experienced workforce shortages like many other employers post-pandemic, Gonzales said.
She noted many of the district’s services reach across age groups and include early literacy programs, home-school events, help for job seekers and book clubs.
“We provide resources and opportunities from the itty bitty to us old people,” she said.
If voters would approve a tax increase, the library told cardholders via email, it could make numerous improvements, such as more community spaces, investments in early literacy, technology upgrades and expanded hours and locations. Gonzales said residents she has spoken with would like to see extended hours at libraries into the evening — access that the library used to provide.
With additional money, the district could also expand its collection, with more books, magazines, movies, music and research databases. It could also build offerings of less traditional items such as board and yard games, outdoor and sporting equipment and tools.
