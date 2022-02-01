The 100th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will feature old and new faces along with two "King of the Mountain" champions.
A list of competitors was released Tuesday for the milestone event set for June 26.
More than 80 drivers from 12 nations and 17 U.S. states will travel to Colorado Springs to compete on the 12.42-mile course on what is considered America's Mountain.
Two of the biggest names in the competition are Robin Shute and David Donner, former champions who are considered to be favorites again to win. Shute, of England, claimed his second King of the Mountain title last year, while Donner, a Cheyenne Mountain grad, has won the title three times.
Members from the Millen and Unser family will once again "look to etch their names in the record books," the organization said in a news release.
The event will also feature 16 newcomers.
"From grueling early morning practice runs on the mountain to late-night prep and tuning sessions in the garage, each team will be reminded of what it takes to achieve success at 14,115 feet," Lisa Haight, a spokeswoman and historian for the Hill Climb, said in the release. "Ultimately, the mountain decides."
For the complete list of competitors, go here.
In August, the Hill Climb discontinued the motorcycle division after the death of Ducati racer Carlin Dunne in 2019.
