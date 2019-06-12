The Pikes Peak Celtic Festival will draw more than 15,000 to the grounds of Western Museum of Mining and Industry this weekend.
The festival brings music, dancing, traditional Highland Games and more.
Live music performances each day include Celtic rock bands The McDeviants, Swagger, Seven Nations and Red Hot Chilli Pipers (not to be confused for the national rock band) and six bagpipe bands from the Western United States Pipe Band Association.
A highlight of the event is the Highland Athletic Games, with stone- and log-tossing competitions and other feats of strength. Contests for both male and female entrants are held Friday and Saturday on the festival field.
There will be Scotch and whiskey tastings (admission required) Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the Jameson Pub Tent. Whiskey-tasting tickets ($48.75) include a weekend pass for the festival.
The Celtic Caterer will present daily cooking demonstrations of dishes such as Cabby Cawl, a 1,000-year-old Scottish/Norse dish, Irish fried cabbage with bacon, Irish Spice Rub brisket, Smoke Salmon Whisky Cheese Soup, Scottish Strawberry Beaujolai and Scottish Raspberry Cranachan. For a full schedule, visit pikespeakfestival.com/festival-info/schedule.
Additionally, the Celtic Steps School of Irish Dance will perform four shows of traditional Irish dancing.
The Braveheart 5K will commence at 6 p.m. Saturday. Race-day registration is $32 plus festival admission ($15-$25). Optional men’s and women’s kilts will be available for purchase on the festival field for $35.
“Authentic Celtic Cuisine” vendors include Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Ale House, Heritage Meat Pies, Oz Highland FArm LLC, Colorado Concessions, Styria Catering, High Sea’s Fish n Chips and Cowgirl Lemonade.
Jameson Irish Whiskey is the festival’s exclusive whiskey sponsor. Guinness is the beer sponsor, and will be selling Guinness products, Smithwicks, Harp and Magners in the pub tent.
Adjacent parking is available on the museum grounds for $10.