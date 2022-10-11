A check of my monthly planner reminded me I have a physical next week.
Physicals! How I hate those things! I long ago accepted the fact that the once-coal black, shoulder-length mane of my youth has turned white, and that when I bite into a piece of steak, my teeth stay there. In short, I know I am getting old but, damn, do we need physicals to emphasize it?
I know getting a physical is a necessary evil and that each of us at one point must grin and “bare.” I remember my induction into the U.S. Navy when a doctor corralled all the enlistees into a large exam room, ordered us to disrobe and sit down, the sound of applause filling the room as our backsides hit the steel benches simultaneously.
Minutes later a doctor ordered me to say “Ahh” as he raised a flat wood stick up to my mouth. “No way, not after someone else ate the ice cream off of it?” I asked. Then, I was handed a Styrofoam cup and directed to a door sporting a sign that read, “URINE.” A nurse said, “It’s the opposite of ‘You’re out’ if you don’t provide a sample.”
During my first re-enlistment physical, the doctor, a bear of a man whose chubby digits rivaled the size of my biceps, wrestled to slip on a rubber glove as he spoke. “This won’t hurt a bit!” he said with a menacing grin. “You’re right, it won’t,” I replied as I bolted out the door.
Then, there were the dreaded flu, measles and yellow fever shots. Now, I am not afraid of needles even when I know it might result in a sore arm. Again, it’s just an inconvenience. Besides, statistically, nine out of 10 injections are in vein. (Truth is, health-related puns are no longer funny since I started suffering from an irony deficiency).
And what about those so-called painless dentists? Believe me, they’re not so painless. I bit one dentist on the finger and he screamed like anyone would. Painless, indeed.
Of course, I was required to have a retirement physical. After more an hour of exams I asked the doctor if I was all right. He stared at me for a moment and, in his best deadpan Hawkeye Pierce impression replied, “Don’t worry, I’ll give your soon-to-be widow the bad news.”
Alas, my once rock-hard abs now closely resemble that of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. I no longer boast the athletic strut of my 20s and 30s heyday, and the crinkles at the corners of my eyes don’t completely uncrinkle when I am not smiling. Sigh!
Oh well, at least my hair hasn’t changed from parted to un-parted to departed, and my measurements aren’t 15 around the neck, 60 around the waist and 96 around the golf course — well, not yet, anyway.
Yes, everyone needs to get a physical. However, in my opinion, the only thing physicals are good for are the not-so-fond memories of experiencing a physical. Well, let me say this about physicals …
Whoa, wait a minute! I just reviewed my calendar again and discovered I was looking at the wrong month. My physical actually is three months away. THREE MONTHS! Talk about a welcome mistake! Hmm, perhaps physicals aren’t so bad after all.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.