Monument artist John DeFrancesco submitted this digital image of his painting “Tree of Life.” DeFrancesco wrote, “I believe the message of hope in the text might be appropriate for your readers during the Easter season in April.” He describe the painting as being “based on imagery seen by the artist. For a few weeks each summer, when the rising sun shines on a tree, the trunk and branches reflect a distinct image that appears to show Jesus crucified. Although several Bible verses state that Jesus was hanged on a tree, the Bible affirms that Jesus died on a cross. The wood of The Cross came from a tree. Perhaps this image is simply God’s way of reminding us that Jesus, The Tree of Life, suffered and died so that we may live. He gives eternal life to those who believe in Him. He gives hope for a better life right now for those in need. Jesus promised, ‘Come to Me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.’ (Matthew 11:28). What a comfort it is to know that with Jesus you will never be alone.”