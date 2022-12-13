Thank you to Shelley Willier for sharing this photo taken Dec. 1 while she was visiting Edmondton, Alberta, Canada. She titled it “Sun dog?” Almanac.com defines a sun dog as a phenomena “similar to a rainbow, but more common than rainbows,” formed by “moisture filtering the sunlight. ... Rainbows form when drops of rain act as prisms, breaking sunlight into a multitude of colors. Sundogs appear when sunlight passes through a thin veil of ice crystal clouds (usually cirrus or cirrostratus) and the ice acts a prism, refracting the light.”
