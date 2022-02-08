Frances Stroud, 17, a senior at Rock Canyon High School, holds a sign in protest of the Douglas County School Board majority’s alleged secret meeting about forcing out superintendent Corey Wise, at the DCSD headquarters in Castle Rock, Thursday, Feb. 3. Hundreds people participated in the “Collaborative Action” protest, which was organized by the teachers’ union. Douglas County School District canceled classes Thursday after a large number of teachers submitted absences as part of the protest.
Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
