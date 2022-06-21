In honor of El Paso Country Sheriff K9 Officer Jinx, who died in the line of duty on April 11, 9-year-old Theresa Ann did a one-mile run on the track at Don Breese Stadium at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on June 11. Ann, who lives in Las Vegas, carried a large flag emblazoned with “K9” in large letters and a blue stripe during her run. She is part of Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty. She has traveled to six states and has run a total of 40 miles so far. K9 Jinx was shot and killed during a skirmish when officers responded to a menacing incident in Manitou Springs
