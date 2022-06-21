9-year-old Theresa Ann runs while holding a flag that says “K9” with a blue stripe during her one-mile run in honor of El Paso Country Sheriff K9 Jinx at Don Breese Stadium at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument Saturday, June 11. Jinx died in the line of duty on April 11, after officers responded to a late-night “menacing incident” in Manitou that ended in gunfire. Ann, who lives in Las Vegas, is part of Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty. She has traveled to six states and run a total of 40 miles so far.