A groundbreaking was held last week for renovations to Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy.

Set to be completed by the start of the 2024 season, the upgrades will include replacement of the aluminum bleachers atop the bowl on the east side with enclosed club that will stretch from end zone to end zone with indoor seating, merchandise areas and open-air hospitality decks. There also will be a heritage plaza, new restrooms and concessions on the east concourse, and a new look to the stadium’s entrance. Overall seating capacity will be reduced from 46,692 to a yet-to-be-determined mark between 38,800-40,000.

Pictured, from left, Air Force Athletic Director Nathan Pine, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Vianne and Jack Kucera, football coach Troy Calhoun and Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation CEO Lt. Gen. (ret.) Mike Gould participate in the groundbreaking.

