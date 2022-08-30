Thank you to Colorado Springs resident Gina Newman, who shared this photo she took a gecko amidst the flora of Mirimar Beach, Fla. According to the National Geographic Kids website, it’s not unusual to see the colorful green lizards in flowers. “Most geckos are nocturnal, which means they are active at night, but day geckos are active during the day and nibble on insects, fruits and flower nectar. Most geckos make noises such as chirping, barking, and clicking when they are defending their territory or attracting a mate,” the website states.
Send your photo for consideration as an upcoming Tribune Photo of the Week to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.