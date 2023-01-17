Monument Hill Kiwanis Club members recently presented a check to the Salvation Army for $33,509.75 collected from bell ringing is the days and weeks leading up to Dec. 25. From left: Ron Mangiarelli, MHKC project manager; Benny Nasser, Salvation Army Captain; Doug Hanson; Max Williams; Mike Luginbuhl; and Tri-Lakes Women’s Club co-president Pam Cutcliff. MHKC, service leadership students for Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and the Women’s Club volunteers invested 562 hours in this past year’s project, saving The Salvation Army $7,306 in expenses.