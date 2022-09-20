Katelyn Markley, front, Jake Lane and other members of the Air Academy mountain bike team carry fence materials up Rattlesnake Ridge in Ute Valley Park Sept. 7. The fencing is part of an effort to close trails and help with habitat restoration throughout the park as part of the Ute Valley Master and Management Plan established in 2015. The mountain bike team’s goal is to volunteer once a month to help maintain the trails they regularly use and build camaraderie.