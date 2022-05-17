A group of 50 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders at Lewis-Palmer Elementary School in Monument have been busy all year making the world a better place, say the Monument Hill Kiwanis, who submitted this photo. Kris Scarsbrook, a fourth-grade teacher at the school, is also the advisor of K-Kids, the Kiwanis’ elementary school service leadership program. Under her leadership, the K-Kids collected 2,412 pounds of food and more than $600 for Harvest of Love to distribute during Thanksgiving; collected more than 350 presents to be distributed to local families in need over Christmas; and raised nearly $900 for the American Heart Association. The kids’ final project this year is to make toys and blankets for the animals housed at the Humane Society.
