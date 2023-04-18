Sculptor Reven Marie Swanson poses alongside her recently-installed creation, titled “Delilah” at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts. More about Swanson and her human figure sculptures is available at www.revenswanson.com. And for the latest information about upcoming fine art exhibitions and concerts at the art center, go to www.trilakesarts.org.

