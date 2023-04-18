Delilah sculpture

Reven Marie Swanson, the renowned sculptor & artist, installed Delilah in front of the TLCA this past Monday. Reven is fascinated by how the human figure creates a powerful expression, using lines that capture negative space and energy. Each figure is autobiographical, depicting a facet of women’s psychological make-up. She shares and understands the rapidly evolving relationship of women to their everyday life in our modern culture. For more information on Reven and her spectacular creations, go to www.revenswanson.com/. Keep checking www.trilakesarts.org for updates on upcoming fine art exhibitions and concert events.

Sculptor Reven Marie Swanson poses alongside her recently-installed creation, titled "Delilah" at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.

