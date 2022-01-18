A line of skaters including Air Force Falcons Men’s Ice Hockey Team forward Blake Bride (8) pushes Air Force defenseman Luke Rowe (4) as he sits on forward Jacob Marti’s lap Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, during the Skate with the Falcons event at the Skate in the Park in downtown Colorado Springs’ Acacia Park. Fans were encouraged to wear silver and blue during the two-hour event, which promised on-ice time with the hockey team members.
