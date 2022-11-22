A wild turkey struts through the snow along S. Perry Park Rd. north of Palmer Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Turkey populations in the U.S. were once decimated due to poaching and habitat destruction. In the 1930’s, only 30,000 of them existed on the continent. Thanks to a reintroduction program by Colorado Parks & Wildlife in the 1980’s, the wild turkey population in Colorado is estimated at about 35,000.