A wild turkey struts through the snow along South Perry Park Road, north of Palmer Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in this photo taken by Gazette photographer Jerilee Bennett. Turkey populations in the U.S. were once decimated due to poaching and habitat destruction. In the 1930s, only 30,000 of them existed in North America. Thanks to a reintroduction program by Colorado Parks & Wildlife in the 1980s, today’s wild turkey population in Colorado is estimated at about 35,000.
