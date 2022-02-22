Robert Riggs took this photo in the North Colorado Springs neighborhood of Cordera. He titled it “Pikes Peak Eruption!” It does look like smoke from a volcano!
Did you know, there is an active volcano in Colorado — in the northwest town of Dotsero, near the junctions of the Colorado and Eagle rivers. It’s the “only volcano in Colorado that has had activity in the past 10,000 years,” and is said to have erupted around 4,000 years ago, according to volcanodiscovery.com.
