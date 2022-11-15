This photo came from the @LPHSRangers Twitter page on Nov. 8. The post reads “Congrats to LPHS Cheer PPAC champs and Rumble at the Rockies grand champs... both JV and Varsity teams. With Poms that’s a LPHS spirit sweep.” The Lewis-Palmer High School Cheer Team (varsity and junior varsity) won the 2022 Pikes Peak Athletic Conference and Rock the Rockies Grand Champion, and the LPHS Poms Team is the 2022 Pikes Peak Athletic Conference and Rock the Rockies Grand Champion. Great job, Rangers!
Send your photos for consideration to be an upcoming Tribune Photo of the Week to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.