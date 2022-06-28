Tribune Advertising Representative Linda Famula was the featured speaker at the June 2 networking breakfast at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Linda told about 25 chamber members gathered at the chamber office all about the benefits of print and digital advertising in The Tribune, The Gazette and other sister publications. The Chamber Networking Breakfast Club meets from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month at the Chamber office, 166 Second St., Monument. A chamber member speaks for 20 minutes at each of these events about their business or area of expertise. It’s a great networking opportunity, and breakfast is provided by the speaker. Learn more at trilakeschamber.com.
