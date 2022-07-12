Thank you to Rick Curran, who sent in this photo taken during the Monument 4th of July Parade with the caption: “In a gesture of honor and respect, a photo shows my grandson saluting a retired member of the military today during the Monument 4th of July Parade, with the retired service member saluting back. In between them a sign saying ‘We the People. What a perfect symbol of the meaning of the 4th from one generation to another.” Rick’s 4-year-old grandson is the son of a recently retired New Mexico State Trooper, he said.