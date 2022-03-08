Photographer Jeff Kearney ran into this pretty horse sculpture while out and about last week in the Tri-Lakes area taking photos for the upcoming Tri-Lakes Guide, an annual magazine supplement to The Tribune, that you'll find inserted into your March 23 paper. "Rogan," a powder-coated steel sculpture by Denver artist Reven-Marie Swanson, is installed in Santa Fe Trail Sculpture Park, between Second and Third streets in Monument. The sculpture was part of the Tri-Lakes Views ARTSites 2019 annual public art exhibition.
