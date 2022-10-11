Thank you to Gina Newman, a resident of the Briargate area of Colorado Springs, for sharing this photo of a vibrant flower. She entitled it, simply, “Glory.”
According to gardenguides.com, flowers that appear to be orange sunflowers are actually oxeye or “false sunflower,” and are also known as hardy zinnia. The site states these plants can reach heights of five feet and produce 2-inch flowers. “Flowers similar to sunflowers may not be as large and won’t produce sunflower seeds, but are still close enough to mimic that classic look,” states the website.
Send your photos for consideration as an upcoming Tribune Photo of the Week to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.