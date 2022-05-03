Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Beautiful Ivy is a 6-year-old German shepherd and beagle mix who will need an owner who is gentle but firm.
Ivy has been through some trauma and lost her owner to a terminal illness, but she’s ready for a new family to love. A big girl at 80 pounds, she’s been working with an experienced foster on overcoming some fear issues. She’s very intelligent and knows basic commands. Ivy loves playing ball, going on walks and car rides and generally being active, but she knows how to relax, too. She loves watching TV and snuggling into her blankets. Ivy is housebroken and affectionate. She will do best in a home with no other dogs or cats, and with children ages 10 and older.
Her adoption fee is $200 and covers a microchip, vaccinations, a veterinary exam and a recent dental surgery to remove broken teeth, which she may have broken trying to chew her way out of a crate. For this reason, Ivy should go to an experienced dog owner who has plenty of time to spend with her. Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to meet her.