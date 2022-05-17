Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Trip, a healthy 8-year-old white patch Tabby cat. He’s a big guy at 15 pounds, and has a friendly, independent personality.
As you can see, Trip is quite handsome. He was an indoor/outdoor cat at his previous home, and is adjusting to being indoors only. To help him adjust, Safe Place is are teaching him to walk on a halter and leash so he can go out but be safe.
He would do best in a home as the only cat, and is good with children. It’s unknown if he has been around dogs. His $100 adoption fee includes vaccinations, a microchip, recent vet visit and a bag of food to start.
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to meet him.