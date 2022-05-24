Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Caddie, a 13-year-old long-haired Dilute Calico.
Like most of our pets, she came to us when her owner passed away. The family was unable to keep her and reached out to their vet for boarding until we she could be transferred to Safe Place.
Caddie was overwhelmed at first, and it took weeks for us to gain her trust enough to see her true lovable nature. Since then she has become a staff favorite and loves sitting on your lap once she gets to know you. Being long-haired, she was very matted when she came to us, so one of our partner vets gave her a “lion cut” to remove her mats. She looks a little funny right now, but her soft fur is growing back in and soon she will be her beautiful self. She’s a petite girl that loves sitting in a sunny window.
She is good with respectful kids, and seems to prefer the man of the house. She doesn’t like sharing her home with other cats however, and hasn’t been around dogs.
Her $100 adoption fee includes vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test, recent vet visit, and she came with her own large cat tree. We also provide a go-home bag of food.
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org for more information.