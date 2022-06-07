Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Myla, a 10-year-old spayed short hair Tuxedo, with a cute half mustache. Myla can be shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she is very affectionate. Her favorite things include gazing out the window from her cat tree, and making “biscuits” while snuggled in your lap.
After her prior owner passed away, she stayed with a family member and was bullied by their resident cat. She spent weeks hiding behind furniture, coming out only to eat, drink and use the litter box. The family had hoped to keep her, but it wasn’t meant to be — and they reached out to Safe Place. Myla has come out of her shell since being at Safe Place, and is talkative and friendly. She greets staff at the door every morning.
Myla would do best in a quiet, low activity home, where she is the only pet. She is good with respectful children. She’s been given a clean bill of health by our vet which included a blood test, vaccinations, a microchip, and exam. Her $100 adoption fee includes a bag of food to start, and her very own cat tree!
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to fill out an application for this sweet girl.