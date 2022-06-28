Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Smooch! He’s a healthy, 9-year-old neutered male Tabby with lots of love to give! His owner had to move so someone could take care of her, and wasn’t able to take Smooch with her. He was shy at first, but quickly warmed up to the nice people at Safe Place and has become a staff favorite. Smooch is a really friendly guy and is very affectionate, especially when he’s curled up on laps! He’s good with kids, and has lived with other cats. He hasn’t been around dogs, however. He loves being brushed, too. His $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test, and a bag of food to start.
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org for more information or to take home Smooch today.