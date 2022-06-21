Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Back again this week as the featured pet is Mira, a 12-year-old Cairn Terrier. Like most pets at Safe Place for Pets, she arrived after the death of her owner, when the family reached out to us for help.
Mira walks well on a leash, enjoys going on car rides, is healthy, friendly and affectionate. She’s also crate trained. Mira is good with kids, and loves people — but not cats or other dogs. Being a Terrier, she likes to chase after other animals, so needs to be the only pet.
Her $200 adoption fee includes a recent vet check, dental, grooming, vaccinations, a microchip and a bag of food, to start. Adopt this lovable cutie today!
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to fill out an application for Mira.