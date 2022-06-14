Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Mira, a 12-year-old, healthy, Cairn Terrier. Like most of the pets at Safe Place for Pets, she arrived after the passing of her owner, when the family reached out to us for help.
Mira walks well on a leash, enjoys going on car rides, and is very friendly and affectionate. Mira is also crate trained. Mira is good with kids, and loves people — but not cats or other dogs. Being a Terrier, she likes to chase after other animals so needs to be the only pet.
Her $200 adoption fee includes a recent vet check, dental, grooming, vaccinations, a microchip and a bag of food to start. Adopt this lovable cutie today!
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to fill out an application for this sweet girl.