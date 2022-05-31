Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Again this week, Caddie, a 13-year-old long-haired Dilute Calico, is the featured pet.
She came to Safe Place for Pets when her owner passed away.
Caddie was overwhelmed at first, and it took weeks to gain her trust enough to see her true lovable nature. She has become a staff favorite and loves sitting on your lap once she gets to know you. She was very matted when she came to us, so one of our partner vets gave her a “lion cut” to remove her mats. This makes her look a little funny right now, but her soft fur is growing back in and soon she will be her beautiful self. She’s a petite girl that loves sitting in a sunny window.
She is good with respectful kids, and seems to prefer the man of the house. She doesn’t like sharing her home with other cats however, and hasn’t been around dogs.
Her $100 adoption fee includes vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test, recent vet visit, and she came with her own large cat tree. We also provide a go-home bag of food.
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org for more information.