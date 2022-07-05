Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Hope, an 11-year-old Russian Blue mix with really soft fur. She came to Safe Pace when her owner developed life-threatening allergies to her. Hope was pretty confused at first, but the folks at Safe Place have given her time to adjust and she’s ready for a new home.
Hope likes being the only cat in the house, but she has been around dogs and may be OK sharing her home with the right dog. She is shy at first, but once she gets to know you, her favorite things include sitting in your lap while you scratch her chin, playing with Cat Dancer and laser toys, and gazing out the window. She has unusual eyes that have both green and yellow in them and are very striking.
Her $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test, an exam by a vet, and recent dental visit for a cleaning and to remove a fractured tooth.
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org for more information or to take home Hope today.