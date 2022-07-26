Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Once again this week we are featuring this beautiful pair of bonded cats. Misha is a 2-year-old DMH spayed female Tortie with great markings, and Emma is a 2-year-old DSH spayed female Tuxedo. Both came to Safe Place when their owner passed away from COVID. Emma is outgoing, friendly and playful. Misha is more shy, but once she gets acquainted will purr and “make biscuits” for attention. Both are young and in good health according to our partner vets. They have been together since they were kittens, so they need to go as a pair.
They have not been around dogs or children but may be OK with another cat. We’ve discounted their donation fee from $100 each to $150 for both. This includes all vaccinations for both, microchips, FeLV/FIV tests, recent vet exams, and a bag of food to get them started.
Visit safeplacepets.org to view more pictures of Emma and Misha and arrange a meet-and-greet today!